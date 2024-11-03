Menu Explore
Brain teaser: You are a genius if you can name the fifth daughter in just 5 seconds

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 03, 2024 03:14 PM IST

A challenging brain teaser about Mary's father and his five daughters tests your quick thinking skills.

If you think you are a fan of mind-bending math riddles, this brain teaser is sure to leave you scratching your head. Brain teasers like this one will help you exercise your brain so make sure that you put on your thinking hat as you attempt to solve this puzzle.

In this brain teaser, the answer appears to be hidden in the similar appearing names of the girls.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)
In this brain teaser, the answer appears to be hidden in the similar appearing names of the girls.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

This simple family-based puzzle may appear to be an easy brain teaser with an obvious answer but think again as the puzzle will surely test your quick thinking skills and sharp eyes.

Shared by X user @Brainy_Bits_Hub, this puzzle poses a very simple question. The post shares an "IQ test" which asks the user: "Mary's father has five daughters. Nana, Nene, Nini and Nono. Who is the 5th daughter?"

If you think you know the right answer, think again because this one is not as easy as it seems.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser here:

The answer appears to be hidden in the similar appearing names of the girls. The four names presented to you have one thing in common: they use four vowels out of the total five. If you think this hint can help you solve this puzzle, think again because it might lead you the wrong way.

Another big hint? The fifth daughter's name in already mentioned in the puzzle. So try again. Can you solve this brain teaser within 5 seconds? If you can, you definitely are a puzzle master with exceptionally quick thinking.

Try this brain teaser next

Here's another brain teaser for you to try. The puzzle reads: “Mr. Smith had four daughters. Each of his daughters has a brother. How many children does Mr. Smith have?”

While it might appear to be a simple riddle, this puzzle has stumped many on social media. Answers have varied from five children - four daughters and one son to as many as eight children - four daughter and four sons.

