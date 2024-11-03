Brain teaser: You are a genius if you can name the fifth daughter in just 5 seconds

If you think you are a fan of mind-bending math riddles, this brain teaser is sure to leave you scratching your head. Brain teasers like this one will help you exercise your brain so make sure that you put on your thinking hat as you attempt to solve this puzzle. In this brain teaser, the answer appears to be hidden in the similar appearing names of the girls.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

This simple family-based puzzle may appear to be an easy brain teaser with an obvious answer but think again as the puzzle will surely test your quick thinking skills and sharp eyes.

Shared by X user @Brainy_Bits_Hub, this puzzle poses a very simple question. The post shares an "IQ test" which asks the user: "Mary's father has five daughters. Nana, Nene, Nini and Nono. Who is the 5th daughter?"

If you think you know the right answer, think again because this one is not as easy as it seems.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser here:

The answer appears to be hidden in the similar appearing names of the girls. The four names presented to you have one thing in common: they use four vowels out of the total five. If you think this hint can help you solve this puzzle, think again because it might lead you the wrong way.

Another big hint? The fifth daughter's name in already mentioned in the puzzle. So try again. Can you solve this brain teaser within 5 seconds? If you can, you definitely are a puzzle master with exceptionally quick thinking.

