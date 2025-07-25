Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in this room without zooming in?

Optical illusions continue to fascinate the internet, offering a playful challenge to test our perception and attention to detail. These visual puzzles are more than just entertainment, they often reveal how our brains interpret and sometimes misinterpret what we see. If you're a fan of mind-bending puzzles, a new illusion making the rounds on Reddit might just be your next obsession. A tricky optical illusion of a hidden cat in a peaceful room left viewers guessing.(Reddit/Embiidmann)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the camouflaged bird hidden in the tree bark?)

The puzzle

The latest optical illusion was shared by Reddit user @Embiidmann and features a tranquil indoor setting. The image shows a snug corner of a room with a large window, soft natural light, and a carpeted floor strewn with rumpled blankets and bedding—suggesting someone may have just been lounging or napping there. A striped armchair completes the scene. At first glance, it appears to be a peaceful snapshot of a quiet morning.

But there's a twist. Hidden somewhere in the image is a cat—cleverly camouflaged amidst the folds of fabric and surrounding furniture. The task? To spot the elusive feline.

Check out the image here:

A hidden cat in a cosy room stumped Reddit users. (Reddit/Embiidmann)

Internet Reacts with confusion

As with most good optical illusions, this one left viewers both frustrated and fascinated. The Reddit comments section quickly filled with observations, theories, and a fair bit of trial and error.

One user attempted to guide others: “You know where the black spot is, underneath the comforter on the left, under the window? That would be a great place for a black cat to hide. Look just to the right of that. It isn’t a black cat.”

Another chimed in: “Right side of black hole—poking his head out above the chair’s arm.”

Some were more certain: “Just above the chair arm, wrapped up in the blanket.”

“I see a little nose and one eye in the striped blanket,” another wrote.

One amused viewer simply said: “Took me a minute, good one.”

Have you managed to spot the cat yet?