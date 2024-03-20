 ‘Our legend is getting old’: Ratan Tata fans express concern seeing his latest pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘Our legend is getting old’: Ratan Tata fans express concern seeing his latest pics

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 20, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Pictures of Ratan Tata shared on Instagram have sparked chatter among netizens. People expressed their concern about his health and advanced age.

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. They met to discuss the upcoming Tata semiconductor facility in Assam. The photos of the business tycoon prompted people to share concerns over his advanced age and health.

These recent pictures show Ratan Tata at two different events. (Instagram/@tatacompanies, @ratantata)
“The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr Hemant Biswas Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post.

Also Read: Five interesting facts about the 86-year-old industrialist

Take a look at this post shared by Ratan Tata:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has collected more than 3.1 lakh likes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about these photos of Ratan Tata?

“Our legend is getting old day by day,” posted an Instagram user.

“Sad to see the real hero is getting old,” added another.

Also Read: When Ratan Tata confronted gangster over extortion bid: ‘He put out contract to kill me'

“Seeing you get old is like seeing the favourite older member of the family get old Mr Tata. May God bless you on all your endeavours,” shared a third.

“Our gem is getting older, huge respect for the pride of our nation. Mr Ratan Tata,” joined a fourth.

“Our superhero is growing old,” wrote a fifth.

Ratan Tata, one of the most renowned industrialists, was born on December 28, 1937. The 86-year-old is also known for his philanthropic endeavours. His pet project, a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital, is set to open in Navi Mumbai.

What are your thoughts on this Instagram post shared by Ratan Tata?

