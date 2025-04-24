Outrage as mourners take smiling selfies with Pope Francis’ body: ‘Just plain disrespectful’

Mourners paying their final respects to Pope Francis have shared that they witnessed a large number of visitors posing of photos and clicking selfies beside his body in his open casket, a report by the Mirror said. Pope Francis lies in state at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.(REUTERS)

The late pope's body has been placed inside St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City and ten of thousands have travelled to pay their last respects to the pontiff.

Martin Gilsenan and wife Catherine who were on holiday in Italy and arrived this morning to pay their respects told the Mirror that people were seen smiling and clicking pictures with the pope's body.

“People were being asked to put their selfie sticks away when they got to the front. There were also many people looking around and getting upset with those on the phones,” he said.

His wife said that they were surprised by people clicking pictures without being stopped and found it "very distasteful".

Internet outraged

After these photos were shared on the internet, many users remarked that taking selfies with the pope's body was highly insensitive.

"That’s just plain disrespectful. If you can't show a bit of decency, stay at home and leave the solemn stuff to those who understand it," said one user.

Another wrote, "We really have hit the depths of despair as a society when folk are taking selfies with the late Pope Francis lying in state and posting them on social media."

A third user remarked, "Mourners are taking smiling selfies with images of the deceased Pope seen in an open coffin. Not just one or two but thousands of them. No restrictions except selfie sticks you can snap way with your phone."

Pope Francis' funeral

Unlike his predecessors, Francis’ casket was not placed on an elevated bier as per his wish for simpler funeral rites, reflecting his belief that the pope is, above all, a humble pastor rather than a global figurehead. The late pope's body will be kept at St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public viewing.

His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 10 am in St. Peter’s Square, with world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expected to attend.