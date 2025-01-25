Overcrowded 3rd AC train coach to Mahakumbh packed with ticketless passengers sparks debate

A video of an overcrowded third-tier AC train coach, reportedly carrying passengers to Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh, has surfaced on Instagram, triggering mixed reactions. The video shows ticketless passengers occupying reserved seats, including those allocated to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), while many others were seen standing in the narrow aisle. Passengers can be seen sitting on reserved seats for RPF.(Instagram )

The video drew widespread attention, with users expressing concern over the situation. In the comments section, a user wrote, “Arre bhai yeh to galat hai… dharma ke naam pe yeh sab nahi chalega” (This is wrong… such things in the name of religion won’t do).

However, others called for understanding, given the significance of the Mahakumbh. One user commented, “I believe everyone should adjust, even those with tickets, as stopping someone from attending Kumbh won’t bring Mahadev’s blessings. At the end of the day, we are all here for the same purpose.” Another remarked, “Pls thoda adjust kar lo… Kumbh mein jaana har Sanatani ka sapna hai” (Please adjust a little… going to Kumbh is every Sanatani’s dream).

Take a look at the video:

Mahakumbh 2025

The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has already seen an unprecedented turnout of devotees. In the first 11 days, over 97.3 million people, including Kalpavasis and revered seers, have taken a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh government estimates that by the end of the festival, more than 450 million people will have participated, marking this as one of the largest religious gatherings in history.

On Thursday alone, over 16.98 lakh devotees were recorded taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The state government has issued an official statement emphasising the smooth management of the massive influx of pilgrims.

Amid the sea of visitors at the Mahakumbh, several 'babas' stand out for their unique identities and messages. One such prominent figure is Rajpal Singh, popularly known as 'Pahalwan Baba,' who has captured attention with his mission to "awaken" the youth. Combining spirituality with a call for a healthy lifestyle, Pahalwan Baba has become a notable presence at the gathering.

"My objective is to awaken the youth, eradicate drugs, promote health, and help India become a Vishwaguru," Rajpal Singh shared. "I am 50 years old, and I can do 10,000 push-ups with one hand. If I can work so hard at this age, the youth can achieve four times more."