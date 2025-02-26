OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal visits Mahakumbh with son, recalls his first visit over 20 years ago: ‘Bahut he personal...’

OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal joined the long list of celebrities who have visited Mahakumbh Mela at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He recorded a video while on a boat ride with his son to share how he felt visiting the event, touted as the largest gathering on earth. He also recalled a time when he visited Kumbh Mela over two decades ago. OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal with his son Aryan at Mahakumbh Mela. (Instagram/@riteshagar)

“Standing at Mahakumbh with Ary for the first time, I was overwhelmed by a flood of memories from my own first visit. I remember feeling so small, yet part of something so much bigger. Today, I stood beside him, hoping he finds his own answers, his own faith, and his own path. This isn’t just a tradition; it’s a legacy. A legacy of belief, hope, and the courage to dream,” the CEO wrote in his post’s caption.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Sir why so down to earth.” Another added, “Sir you are genius and humble. Your guidance always helps us for our entrepreneurship journey.You are such a nice and genuine person I have seen.” A third commented, “Such a polite person.” A fourth wrote, “You are a very humble… down to earth person.”

Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetanshi Sood welcomed Aryan in 2023. Sharing the happy news, he wrote on X, “Our hearts are forever changed. Meet our precious little one - Aryan.”

In the following lines, he added, “The sleepless nights spent building OYO were just a warm-up for the sleepless nights of parenthood, and yet, I've never been happier than I am at this very moment! Here's to us, my incredible wife Geet, the bundle of joy Aryan, and to the new chapter we're writing together – filled with love, laughter, and the indescribable happiness that only a little one can bring.”

