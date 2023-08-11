Painful erection causing deadly spider spreads panic in Austrian supermarket
Rescuers initially thought they were going to catch a banana spider but it later turned out to be a Brazilian wandering spider.
A Brazilian wandering spider created such a widespread panic among shoppers and staff at an Austrian supermarket that the place had to temporarily be closed. As per reports, the tiny creature is not just highly venomous but its bite can cause erection that can last for up to four hours.
How was the spider discovered in the supermarket?
The branch manager of the supermarket first discovered the spider while opening banana boxes to put the fruits in the shelves, reports a blog published by the fire department that was called to handle the situation. The blog also explains how the manager described the crawly creature - “about ten centimeters tall and black and red.” Initially, the rescuers thought that they were going to catch a banana spider but it later turned out to be a Brazilian wandering spider.
The fire department was unable to find the spider on the spot, so they sealed and collected all the boxes with the bananas. They also closed the establishment so that the management could implement "comprehensive cleaning and disinfection measures".
How deadly is the spider?
The Brazilian wandering spider's bite can cause convulsions, hypothermia, and even blurred visions besides erections, reports The Sun. In fact, studies are being conducted on this creature’s venom in relation to erectile dysfunction treatments.
Here's how netizens reacted
Soon the news made its way onto social media and prompted netizens to share varied reactions. “New fear unlocked,” wrote a Twitter user. “So there is a spider in Brazil which can cause long and painful erection once it bites you,” added another. “Oh my!! That’s new,” posted a third.