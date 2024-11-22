Pakistani family claiming to live on alms spends 38 lakh on grand celebration for 20,000 guests: Report

In a unexpected turn of events, a family from Gujranwala, Pakistan, who claim to rely on begging, recently hosted a grand feast for approximately 20,000 guests. The lavish event, which took place to mark the 40th day after their grandmother’s passing, has grabbed the internet's attention. According to a report by TOI, the event, which cost a staggering 1.25 crore Pakistani rupees (around INR 38 lakh), has left many scratching their heads, wondering how a family claiming financial hardship could afford such an extravagant gathering. In Pakistan, a family from Gujranwala, who claimed to survive on begging, hosted a lavish feast for 20,000 people.(X/@PhupoO_kA_betA)

A feast fit for royalty

The feast was nothing short of spectacular. In a move that stunned both locals and social media users alike, the family arranged for 2,000 vehicles to transport guests to the venue, located near Rahwali Railway Station. The menu included traditional delicacies such as Siri Paye, mutton, murabba, naan matar ganj (sweet rice), and an array of desserts. To further emphasise the scale of the event, 250 goats were sacrificed to feed the crowd, a detail that only added to the grandeur of the celebration. Videos showcasing the enormity of the event and the lavish spread quickly went viral, spreading beyond Gujranwala.

However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the event.

Questions arise over family’s financial situation

While many were impressed by the family’s hospitality, others were quick to raise questions about how they could afford such an extravagant affair. The family, who claims to rely on charity and begging for survival, seems to have contradicted their supposed financial struggle. Social media users expressed their shock and confusion, with some even poking fun at the apparent discrepancy. One user remarked, "Ye to mjh se zyada ameer ha" (This beggar is wealthier than me), while another quipped, "Meko begger community join karni hi paregi ab" (I’ll have to join the beggar community now), accompanied by a crying emoji.

Mixed reactions and growing speculation

The event has sparked a divided response online. Some praised the family’s generosity and the communal spirit behind the feast, while others questioned the origins of their wealth. Speculation is rife about how the family could pull off such a grand occasion if they are indeed living off alms. The incident has ignited a wider debate about transparency, charity, and financial ethics in the community.