Pakistani fan smashes TV in frustration after team’s humiliating loss to India. Viral video

Not content with hitting the TV set several times, he paused midway through the attack to turn the broken TV around and hit its screen too.

“India defeated Pakistan again, and I just broke my TV in frustration,” Azam captioned his Facebook video , which shows him taking a bat to his TV set inside a seemingly empty room.

As India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture on Sunday, one heartbroken Pakistan fan took his frustration out on his television set. A video going viral online shows Waqar Azam smashing his television set with a cricket bat, apparently because he was angry about his team’s loss.

Other Pakistani fans were similarly disappointed by the results of the match.

“I think it has become a routine matter now. I was a little hopeful that we would win the match and at least give a fight. But it is like a routine matter,” a Pakistani supporter told ANI in Colombo. “We do not have answers to Bumrah. We cannot face Hardik. This is the same situation. Well played, Team India, as always. If this kind of performance continues, then we cannot beat India. The Indian team is very good, and we accept this thing.”

India beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup A knockout punch in the form of a half-century by Ishan Kishan and a collectively brilliant bowling performance helped India secure a 61-run win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo on Sunday.

With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

India stays on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has sunk to number three with two wins and a loss, while USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.

