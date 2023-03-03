Pakistani man dances to Shah Rukh Khanand Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan at wedding. Instagram video wows people

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan has created a special place in the hearts of fans. From professors grooving to the song with students to fans dancing while watching the movie in the theatre, there are different videos of Indians that have taken over social media. What is amazing is that the song has gained immense popularity among foreigners too. Be it a Korean dance group dancing to the hit track or an Indonesian dance group recreating the song, there are several examples that show how people outside India are in love with the song. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a Pakistani man showing his amazing dance moves while grooving to the hit track at a wedding.

The video is posted on the Instagram handle AK Choreography. The video opens to show a man dressed in black dancing to the song while people around him are enjoying his performance.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has received more than 1.1 million views and counting. Additionally, the clip has also accumulated tons of likes and comments. People have posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wow, better than the actual dance,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great energy, great dance,” shared another. “Stage on fire,” posted a third. Many reacted to the video with heart or fire emoticons