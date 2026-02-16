Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on sister’s face after India thrash Pakistan in T20 World Cup

In the viral video shared on X, the YouTuber is seen sitting with his family, appearing visibly frustrated after Pakistan’s crushing defeat. As the mood in the room remains tense, his sister is heard asking, “Cake ka kya karna hai”. Moments later, in an apparent outburst of anger, the YouTuber smashes the cake on his sister’s face.

The internet has erupted in memes and banter after Team India defeated Pakistan by a record 61 run margin in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash. While fans celebrated India’s dominant performance, a separate clip involving a Pakistani YouTuber has also grabbed widespread attention online.

The short clip has amassed more than four lakh views on X within a short span of time, triggering a flurry of reactions from users. Many viewers expressed shock and disbelief at the act.

One user wrote, “This is not funny at all. It is just sad to see someone react like this over a cricket match.” Another commented, “Losing a game is part of sport, but taking it out on family members is unacceptable.” A third user said, “People need to learn how to handle defeat gracefully.” Yet another remarked, “This shows how emotionally charged India Pakistan matches can be.” One more user posted, “Cricket is meant to unite and entertain, not create scenes like this.” Another added, “It is just a game at the end of the day.”

India’s dominant performance On the field, India delivered a commanding display. The Men in Blue posted a competitive total of 175 for 7 in their allotted overs. The batting unit laid a solid foundation before the bowlers stepped up with a disciplined and clinical performance. Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, sealing a comprehensive 61 run victory for India.

The emphatic win ensured India’s progression to the Super 8 stage in style, becoming the first team in the tournament to qualify.

Following the victory, Suryakumar Yadav praised the team’s fearless approach and collective effort. “This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket. Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0 1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket,” he said.