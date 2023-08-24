Palace-like washroom in Thailand stuns netizens with its royalty

A lavishly designed washroom resembling a palace has taken the Internet by storm. Since the video of this washroom from Thailand went viral, people can't seem to believe it's real. (Also Read: Toilet or Aquarium? This unique bathroom in Japan will make your jaw drop) Picture of the washroom that has gone viral on social media.(Instagram/@Krishangi)

The clip was shared on Instagram by user Krishangi. It opens to show her saying in the video, "I never thought I would make a video about a washroom, but today I could not stop myself. I mean look at this." Then, the camera pans to show a massive gold-coloured bathroom with intricate design details on the structure. Not only that, but there is also a garden right outside the washroom that matches the aesthetic of the structure.

Watch the video of this royal washroom here:

This post was shared on August 8. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than four lakh times. The share has also garnered close to 60,000 likes. Several took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to this viral video.

Here's what people are saying about this video of the washroom:

An individual wrote, "I'm going to sleep there no matter who says what. That's a whole palace." A second commented, "Woah so beautiful." "Amazing, it is so beautiful," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "Such a royal washroom! Man, I want to go here and dress up nicely and take so many pictures outside. The design on this is so beautiful, I am mesmerised," commented a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON