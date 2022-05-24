Panchayat Season 2: Appreciation posts to memes on series take over Twitter

Panchayat Season 2, a sequel of the show by same name, is creating a buzz online for all the right reasons. The performances of the lead characters of the show and the storyline are winning people’s hearts. In fact, specific scenes and dialogues from this Amazon Prime comedy-drama series have also captured people’s attention. Expectedly, tweeple are talking about the drama series – so much so that the hashtag #PanchayatSeason2 started trending on Twitter.

People have taken to the platform to share various posts. While some of the shares are appreciation tweets for the actors, a few are also memes that capture the spirit of the show in the best possible way.

We have collected some of the tweets for you that may make you smile and nod in agreement too.

A Twitter user shared pictures and talked about the simplicity of the show:

Its not a web series its our emotions ❤️

Another level of simplicity#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/FRCPeTeKlT — नैना (@chandkpaarchalo) May 24, 2022

This post highlights what happens after a team lunch, something many may relate to:

Here’s another office-related post that may make you giggle:

When me and my work friend returning from tea break....#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/L1qDYr0FsG — SunSetLover (@bhumii___) May 24, 2022

This individual was reminded of a character from the Netflix series Money Heist:

Reminded me of Arturo in money heist#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/pfrrdhQWuN — Dr Manasa👩‍⚕️ (@NameisManasa) May 24, 2022

Here are some more posts. While some of them may make you chuckle, others will leave you emotional.

Just finished the last episode. It was amazing.😍 Jeetu bhaiya and gang was lit🔥#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/2Mg87yzZHB — Prithvi Sharma (@PrithviShrma) May 24, 2022

The light-hearted comedy follows Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, after he takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a remote village while preparing for MBA. Veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta also stars in the series. Other than that, the series also shows Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in prominent roles.

Have you watched the series yet? If you have, what do you think about these tweets on Panchayat Season 2?