Panchayat Season 2: Appreciation posts to memes on series take over Twitter

Panchayat Season 2 posts on Twitter, including memes, are creating quite a buzz.
The image shows some of the characters from the show Panchayat Season 2. The post has now prompted people to share various tweets, including memes.(Instagram/@primevideoin)
Published on May 24, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Panchayat Season 2, a sequel of the show by same name, is creating a buzz online for all the right reasons. The performances of the lead characters of the show and the storyline are winning people’s hearts. In fact, specific scenes and dialogues from this Amazon Prime comedy-drama series have also captured people’s attention. Expectedly, tweeple are talking about the drama series – so much so that the hashtag #PanchayatSeason2 started trending on Twitter.

People have taken to the platform to share various posts. While some of the shares are appreciation tweets for the actors, a few are also memes that capture the spirit of the show in the best possible way.

We have collected some of the tweets for you that may make you smile and nod in agreement too.

A Twitter user shared pictures and talked about the simplicity of the show:

This post highlights what happens after a team lunch, something many may relate to:

Here’s another office-related post that may make you giggle:

This individual was reminded of a character from the Netflix series Money Heist:

Here are some more posts. While some of them may make you chuckle, others will leave you emotional.

The light-hearted comedy follows Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, after he takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a remote village while preparing for MBA. Veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta also stars in the series. Other than that, the series also shows Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy in prominent roles.

Have you watched the series yet? If you have, what do you think about these tweets on Panchayat Season 2?

