Passengers let dog occupy seats and sleep in a crowded coach. Watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of stories. Among them are tales that often melt people’s hearts into puddles and leave them emotional. One such video was recently posted on Twitter. The wonderful clip shows a dog sleeping in a seat in a crowded coach.

“Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest,” the caption posted along with the video reads. The tweet also mentions that the video is captured by an individual named Karen Olave.

The clip opens to show a crowded coach with people standing. Then the video pans to the other side of the coach to show a dog sleeping while occupying two seats.

Take a look at the video:

Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest❣️



📹via Karen Olave

🎵Laurasia Mattingly•Choose Kindness pic.twitter.com/mboB6Nj4KC — Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) October 5, 2022

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 50,000 views and counting. The share has also received more than YY likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“The real compassion of the people is seen,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow this is something! This certainly is heartwarming!,” shared another. “Thank you. So uplifting to see kindness,” expressed a third. “Restores my faith in humanity,” wrote a fourth.