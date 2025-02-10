Passengers unable to find seats lock themselves inside train's loco cabin amid Mahakumbh rush in Varanasi. Video

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has led to an unprecedented surge in visitors, overwhelming railway stations in Varanasi. The situation has become so dire that some passengers, unable to find seats, resorted to sitting inside the train engine. The incident, reported by the Free Press Journal, took place at Varanasi Cantt railway station and was caught on camera. The video is now going viral on social media. Varanasi railway stations were overcrowded amid Mahakumbh Mela 2025, forcing passengers to sit inside a train engine.(X/@RahulGhaziabadd)

Passengers lock themselves inside engine

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the incident occurred around 2 am on Saturday (February 8). A train bound for Prayagraj was stationed at platform number two when desperate passengers, unable to board due to overcrowding, barged into the engine and locked the door from inside.

The viral video shows around 20 men and women sitting inside the engine, treating it as a regular coach. Their risky move highlights the extreme pressure on the city’s transportation system amid the massive influx of devotees for the Mahakumbh Mela.

(Also read: Woman, her friends travel inside train toilet to Maha Kumbh, viral video disgusts internet)

Watch the clip here:

Railway authorities intervene

As soon as railway officials were alerted, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the scene. They removed the passengers from the engine, explaining that occupying the locomotive posed serious risks, as it contained critical operational controls. The authorities later accommodated the stranded passengers in other compartments, ensuring their safety.

Varanasi struggles with massive pilgrim rush

The Mahakumbh Mela has brought lakhs of devotees to Varanasi, creating an overwhelming rush at railway stations, temples, ghats, and pilgrimage sites. Reports suggest that devotees are standing in queues stretching three to four kilometres for darshan at major temples. The 84 ghats of Kashi are packed with visitors, while railway and bus stations struggle to manage the constant inflow of travellers.

Authorities urge safety measures

With the rising crowd, railway officials have urged passengers to follow safety guidelines and avoid taking risks by boarding unauthorised areas of trains. Additional security personnel have been deployed at railway stations to manage the crowd and prevent further incidents.