Paytm CEO’s 40,000 bill at Delhi restaurant puts his Amex Centurion card in spotlight

A recent X post by the Paytm CEO has drawn attention to one of the world’s most exclusive credit cards after he used it to save ₹2,000 on a restaurant bill. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, shared a screenshot of a bill at Delhi’s Great Kebab Factory in Radisson Blu Plaza near Delhi Airport, which showed a total of ₹40,828. Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma during an event in Mumbai, (PTI)

With restaurant discounts and a ₹2,000 saving using his Amex Centurion credit card, he ended up paying just ₹24,733.

The post quickly went viral, with social media users curious about the card and the exclusive benefits it offers.

What is the Amex Centurion Card?:

According to Forbes, the American Express Centurion Card, commonly known as the “Black Card,” is synonymous with wealth, exclusivity, and status. Available only by invitation, its eligibility criteria are not publicly disclosed.

The Amex Centurion is a charge card. A charge card works like a credit card but does not allow part payments, meaning the full balance must be paid each month.

Unlike credit cards, which come with a set spending limit, charge cards generally have no predefined limit. They are typically issued to businesses, corporations, executives, or individuals with strong credit histories, offering both prestige and financial convenience to those who qualify.

“It is too good to be true that a ₹40k restaurant bill becomes ₹24k just because you have a friend like @KapilChopra72 ‘s awesome and incredible @eazydiner!” the caption of the post reads.

One X user, Gajender Yadav, reposted the CEO’s post, captioning it: “Vijay sir has an Amex Centurion credit card.”

X users reacted to the Paytm CEO’s post, expressing curiosity and excitement about the Amex Centurion credit card.

One of the users commented, “Why won’t he. He’s that rich.”

A second user commented, “He's a dollar billionaire, what else do you expect?”

Another user commented, “Vijay sir ka background one of the biggest companies in finance ka hai, so services bhi unhe one of the best hi milengi na!”

Many users were intrigued by the ₹2,000 discount and wanted to know more about the card’s exclusive benefits.