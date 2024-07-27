Peacock outfit from India wins Best Costume at ‘Man Of The World 2024’ pageant. Viral video

Ved Bharambe has become the first Indian to win the Best National Costume Award at the Man of the World 2024 pageant in the Philippines. The Pune man was filmed strutting down the runway in an over-the-top ensemble inspired by India’s national bird, the peacock. Footage of his catwalk has gone viral on Instagram with over 19 million views. Ved Bharambe wins Best National Costume at Man of the World 2024(Instagram/@vedbharambe)

The outfit featured a model of the Taj Mahal which opened up to reveal Bharambe’s face. His oversized peacock wings also had images of some of India’s most famous beauty queens - Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra, as well as a photo of Aditya Khurana, the 2022 Man of the World winner.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping costume below:

According to Business News This Week, Ved Bharambe (aka Lavesh Mohan Bharambe) won the Best National Costume award at the 6th edition of the Man of the World Pageant.

“The Wonders of India” costume was the result of a collaboration between Filipino designer Patrick Isorena and India’s Mohammed Nagaman Lateef. Their objective was to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and iconic symbols. It took 408 hours to complete.

The designer duo wanted to capture the essence of India with their creation. To that end, they highlighted the Taj Mahal in their design as one of India’s most recognisable monuments. The outfit also paid tribute to past pageant winners, including Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen. Moreover, the majestic white peacock, India’s national bird, symbolised strength, power, and immortality.

The Man of the World pageant describes itself as an annual celebration of "Masculinity with Responsibility.” This year, Sergio Azuaga of Venezuela was crowned the winner on July 26. He takes over from Wook Kim of South Korea, winner of Man of the World 2023.

India’s Bharambe entered the pageant after winning ‘Man of the World India 2024’ in April. He reached the top 10 before being eliminated at the global pageant yesterday.