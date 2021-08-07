Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

There is something absolutely sweet about the videos that showcase antics of different baby animals. This video showcasing penguin babies going for their first swim ever is a perfect fit in that category. There is a possibility that the clip will prompt you to say aww and that too repeatedly.

The super sweet video was shared on Instagram by Shedd Aquarium. They also posted an informative caption along with the video.

“The penguin chicks went swimming for the first time! Now that the four Magellanic penguin chicks—the older three seen here—traded their fluff for waterproof feathers, they're ready to fly through the water regularly. Even penguins need practice in the water at the start, and this major milestone moment happened in a behind-the-scenes space where they can learn at their own pace,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has accumulated nearly 5,700 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“They seem so happy to be splashing around,” wrote an Instagram user. “They look like they’re having fun,” commented another. “So adorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

