Home / Trending / Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video
The sweet video has left people happy.(Instagram/@shedd_aquarium)
The sweet video has left people happy.(Instagram/@shedd_aquarium)
trending

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Shedd Aquarium shared the video of the penguin chicks on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 03:08 PM IST

There is something absolutely sweet about the videos that showcase antics of different baby animals. This video showcasing penguin babies going for their first swim ever is a perfect fit in that category. There is a possibility that the clip will prompt you to say aww and that too repeatedly.

The super sweet video was shared on Instagram by Shedd Aquarium. They also posted an informative caption along with the video.

“The penguin chicks went swimming for the first time! Now that the four Magellanic penguin chicks—the older three seen here—traded their fluff for waterproof feathers, they're ready to fly through the water regularly. Even penguins need practice in the water at the start, and this major milestone moment happened in a behind-the-scenes space where they can learn at their own pace,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video, since being shared a day ago, has accumulated nearly 5,700 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“They seem so happy to be splashing around,” wrote an Instagram user. “They look like they’re having fun,” commented another. “So adorable,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.