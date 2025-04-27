'People estimate 100 or more': Speculation grows over Elon Musk’s real number of children

Billionaire Elon Musk is known to have at least 14 children, but the actual number could be significantly higher, according to journalist Elizabeth Bruenig. Speaking on the “Sanity” podcast with hosts Alisyn Camerota and Dave Briggs, Bruenig shared new insights into Musk’s secretive personal life. Bruenig suggested that Musk’s view of fatherhood is shaped more by a different ideology than by traditional family values.(REUTERS)

“I believe he has 14 known children, but people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher,” Bruenig said during the interview released Friday. “I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more.”

Bruenig is the author of "The Harem of Elon Musk," a recent investigative piece on the topic.

She further noted, “That would surprise me, but it’s definitely higher than 14. And so far, I think there are four women he’s had children with. Let’s see. Possibly five with the addition of Ashley St. Clair, but I think it’s four.”

Camerota highlighted why much of this information remains hidden from the public. “The reason we don’t know about all these other children and women is because he makes his baby mamas sign NDAs and he’s very lawyered up and he’s litigious and he does suit them if they speak,” she said. Camerota also pointed out that Musk reportedly offers substantial financial compensation to ensure their silence.

Ashley St. Clair controversy

Bruenig added that conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair allegedly received $15 million and a $100,000-a-month living stipend to keep the news of their child private.

Later in the conversation, Camerota questioned how Musk's behavior fits with the "family values" often championed by Republicans. “It’s also weird, Elizabeth, and obviously it’s ripe for comedy, but there’s something very dystopian, I find, about this and dark and, I mean and hypocritical, wildly hypocritically, because let’s remember that it’s Republicans who have always championed family values,” she said.

“How is this family values? He doesn’t acknowledge some of his children. And he refuses to be on the birth certificate. Of some of his children. He pays off the women. He attacks them in court. He, as you know, he’s estranged from one of his, children, Vivian. I mean, this flies in the face of anything that any sane person sees as family values.”

Bruenig suggested that Musk’s approach to fatherhood stems from a different ideology rather than traditional family ideals. “Elon Musk has tweeted many times and spoken many times about his notion that birth rate declines mean the future of human civilisation is in danger,” she said, adding that Musk “really wants smart people to be having children.”

Musk's known children include the late Nevada, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, whom he had with ex-wife Justine Wilson. After divorcing Wilson in 2008, Musk married and divorced actress Talulah Riley twice. He later had three children with musician Grimes — X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Additionally, Musk shares four children, twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus — with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. In February 2025, Ashley St. Clair revealed that she and Musk welcomed a son named Romulus. St. Clair also claimed that Musk has had very little involvement in raising their child.

