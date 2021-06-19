People in Mumbai help put overturned car back on its wheel, video goes viral

A video of several people coming together to put an overturned car back on its wheels has been doing rounds on the Internet. Here is the story behind it.

The car was overturned in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai. About 10 to 15 people came together to get it back on the road. While some of them were policemen, others were locals who were assisting the officials.

The video opens with a policeman stopping the traffic on the busy road. Within moments, others assemble near the car. They then all work together to put the overturned car back on its wheels.

The caption reads, “The famous Mumbaikar spirit seen here in full force as people passing by helped and got an overturned car back on its feet in Walkeshwar.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on June 17, the Instagram video has garnered 4.3 lakh views and several comments. While some netizens praised the people for their helpfulness, others were curious about how the car got overturned.

“And once they were finished all went to their merry business. No nonsense, that's why it's called Mumbai. No other city in the world has such helpful people, who stop from their busy life, help you and go away,” one expressed. “It happens only in Mumbai,” another commented. “Curious on how did the car turn like that in the first place,” a third mentioned. “Absolutely true. Nothing like the spirit of Mumbaikars,” a fourth wrote

What do you think about the video?