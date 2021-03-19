IND USA
People trying out adrenaline-pumping adventure sports is a treat to watch

The video also shows a large group of people attempting skydiving, resulting in a picturesque formation in the sky.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST

Are you someone who feels a rush of excitement after watching people ace a cliff-jump or a skydiving attempt? Then this video showing several people successfully trying out varied adventure sports may intrigue you. The clip may leave you pumped up with an urge to try out the same too.

The video, which is a montage of several short clips, features people partaking in adventure sports activities and acing all of them perfectly.

The clip starts with a man doing a flip while jumping into a river. The video also shows a large group of people attempting skydiving, resulting in a picturesque formation in the sky. It also shows people doing a free-style jump from quite high platforms.

Check out the video to see all the activities

Did the video charge you up too? Would you be trying out any of these activities?

