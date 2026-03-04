'Perfect video to view on Holi': Anand Mahindra shares stunning aerial view of Guntur chilli fields
Anand Mahindra shared what he called “the perfect video to view on Holi”, posting aerial clips of vibrant red chilli fields in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.
Taking to X, Mahindra posted two videos showing sheets of red chillies laid out for drying along both sides of an Indian railway line. Shot from above, the chillies form striking patterns that resemble a giant canvas of colour.
“The colours of India spring up in many different ways & surprise us,” Mahindra wrote while sharing the clips.
Explaining the visuals, he added, “Chillis laid out for drying create an amazingly beautiful tapestry when seen from above. This is Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, which alone has a share of 15% in India’s chilli production. Can, & should AP turn this seasonal crop into a tourist attraction? It’s a winter harvest so the timing is right.”
Mahindra also suggested ways to turn the unique sight into an agri-tourism experience that benefits local communities. “I’ve never been, but I suspect the problem is that the beauty of the patterns may not be visible at ground level. Balloon rides? Curate performances of local music and dance at that time & create a festival? Other ideas?” he wrote.
He also acknowledged that some people might worry about tourism affecting farmers. “I know many will feel that it should be left free of potentially disruptive tourists. But that overlooks the opportunity for the local farmers and communities to supplement their incomes,” he added.
Social media reactions
The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many praising the idea of turning the chilli fields into a seasonal tourism attraction.
One user commented, “Guntur mirchi fields are already India’s natural Holi canvas. With the right planning, it can become a world-class agri-tourism festival supporting farmers and showcasing Andhra’s pride.”
“Guntur's chilli fields are literally India's fiery Holi from the skies! A 'Guntur Mirchi Mela' during harvest could be epic: drone-view hotspots, hot-air balloon rides over the red sea, local Kuchipudi + folk dance, chilli-tasting stalls, and farmer-led tours. Support locals, boost income, showcase Andhra pride — without crowds trampling fields,” commented another.
“It really does look like a piece of art from above. If managed well, experiences like farm tours, local food and cultural events could create an extra income stream for farmers without disturbing the core activity. The key will be keeping it small, seasonal, and community-led,” wrote a third user.
