Person trying to board moving train slips, video shows how two people save them

Do you follow the Twitter handles of various divisions of Indian Railways? Then there is a possibility that you have seen the advisories shared on those handles that warn people to not board or de-board moving trains. However, there are still some who don’t pay any heed to the caution and try to do what they are asked not to. There are also videos posted on the Internet that show how by doing so they often end up risking their lives. Just like this incident shown in this video shared on the Twitter handle of Ministry of Railways. The video shows a how a person who slipped while trying to board a moving train was saved by two heroes present at the platform.

They also shared a caption along with the video to explain the incident. “A Life Saving Act! Mrs. Bharti Tiwari (Reservation Supervisor) and RPF Personnel went beyond the call of duty to save life of a passenger who fell on the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station,” they wrote. And as a caution, they also added, “Do not board/alight a moving train.”

A Life Saving Act!



Mrs. Bharti Tiwari (Reservation Supervisor) & RPF Personnel went beyond the call of duty to save life of a passenger who fell on the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Mumbai Central Railway Station.



Do not board/alight a moving train. pic.twitter.com/egMNlyCi4k — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Salute,” wrote a Twitter user. “RPF team is very effective in such cases... hats off,” posted another. “Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people,” shared a third.

