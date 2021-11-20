Home / Trending / Pet bear sees human staring out of the window, ‘asks’ for a hug. Watch video
Pet bear sees human staring out of the window, ‘asks’ for a hug. Watch video

In this video, a pet bear walks up to its human who is staring out of the window and ‘asks’ him for a bear hug.
This pet bear 'asked' its human for a good old bear hug. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 10:48 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to someone you love, one can go to right about any extent to get their attention fully focused on them, and them only. Same is the case with this pet bear in this video. In it, viewers can see the bear trying its best to get the attention of its human who happens to be staring out of the window of a room in Russia, where this video was shot.

The video opens to show the bear and the human staring outside, probably trying to catch a glimpse of what is happening outside. The animal then, while standing on its hind legs, faces the human to seek his attention.

The man, of course, melts at this display of affection from his bear and showers it with a lot of cuddles and neck scratches. And, this display of love is followed by a super warm, long hug. The whole room sounds like it is overjoyed by the unique bond between the man and his pet bear. The hugs and cuddles continue till the very end of the video.

Watch the pet bear give its human a tight hug right here:

What are your thoughts on this adorable and heartwarming bond between the two?

