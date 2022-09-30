Pet cat’s ‘traditional dance moves’ win the Internet. Watched it yet?

The sweet antics of pets always leave pet parents entertained. When those acts are captured on camera and shared online, then they also leave people smiling. Just like this video that shows a pet cat who can be seen showing ‘traditional dance moves’. The video opens to show a cat laying on its human’s lap who is making it dance with the help of his hands.

The video has been shared on the page of a woman named Priyanka Joshi. The page has over 1,500 followers on it. This particular cat video has been making people laugh. There is a good chance that this video will make you want to get up and join the cat in its ‘dance performance.’

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 19. Since being posted, the video has already received over one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. "This is the first cat doing Alarippu," wrote a user on Instagram. "The wink," pointed out a second. "Omg this made my day," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON