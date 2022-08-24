Pet cat turns game off on iPad, ‘begs’ human cutely to turn it back on. Watch

If you are someone who is enthusiastic about cats and videos of cats and kittens that keep going viral online then you will probably have a fair idea about how these felines often are found ‘begging.’ and that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that was initially shared on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a cat who could be seen playing a game on an iPad. The video then has a text insert that provides more context as to what is happening in this particular cat video. “She accidentally turned off her game and politely asked me to turn it back on,” it reads. There is a good chance that you will be able to relate to this video if you have seen kids and how they act around iPads and any other forms of video games.

This video is sure to make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww’ at the same time. “Pretty please, my beloved hooman,” flashes a text on the top part of the screen that is from the point of view of this cat who simply can’t stop ‘begging’ her human to turn the video game back on. “Look at the paws, cats are so smart,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable cat video.

Shared on August 1, this video has over 2.55 lakh likes on it so far.

“Guided access. Keeps the iPad in one app,” suggested an Instagram user. “Turn it on right meow,” reads another hilarious comment from the point of view of the cat. “Kitty wants mouse game back, so polite,” records a third.