Pet lion escapes in Lahore, attacks woman and children on busy street. Video

A pet lion caused panic in a residential area of Lahore after it escaped and chased a woman and her two young children down a busy street, police confirmed on Friday. As reported by AFP, the dramatic incident was captured on CCTV, showing the big cat leaping over a wall and launching itself at the unsuspecting family. A lion leapt over a wall and attacked passersby in Lahore.(X)

The terrifying scene unfolded on Thursday night when the lion jumped the barrier surrounding its home. In the footage, the wild cat is seen pouncing on a woman carrying her shopping bags, knocking her to the ground.

A police report, quoted by AFP, stated that the lion then turned its attention to the woman's children—aged five and seven—clawing their arms and faces during the encounter. Fortunately, all three victims were promptly taken to hospital. While they sustained injuries, they were not reported to be in critical condition.

Owners watched in amusement

In a shocking detail mentioned in the report, the children's father alleged that the owners of the lion, who rushed out of the house after hearing the commotion, were “amused to see their lion attack” people on the street rather than alarmed by the situation.

Police took swift action following the attack. “The suspects fled from the spot, taking the lion with them. They were arrested within 12 hours of the incident,” said a spokesperson from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations in Lahore, speaking to AFP.

Lion seized, suspects arrested

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Authorities have also seized the lion, an 11-month-old male, and transferred it to a local wildlife park for proper care.