Pakistani man suffers severe injuries after lion attacks him while filming video inside cage

A Pakistani man was critically injured after a lion attacked him while he attempted to film a TikTok video with the animal at a breeding farm in Punjab province, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Incident at Sabzazar farm

According to a report by PTI, the victim, identified as Muhammad Azeem, a man in his late 20s, entered the lion’s cage without the permission of the farm owner at a breeding farm in Sabzazar, a densely populated area of Lahore. Azeem had gone inside the enclosure with the intention of capturing a video for TikTok, but things took a tragic turn when he got too close to the big cat.

"As Azeem approached the lion with his cellphone, the animal attacked him, inflicting severe injuries to his head, face, and arms," said a police spokesperson. The loud cries of Azeem alerted the farm owner, who rushed to his aid.

Rescue and hospitalisation

The farm owner swiftly rescued Azeem and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition has been described as critical. His injuries have raised concerns about the risks associated with interacting with wild animals for social media content.

Regulations on big cats tightened

The attack has prompted swift action from the Punjab government. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has ordered legal proceedings against the farm owner, including the revocation of his breeding licence.

Last week, under the cabinet of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government introduced regulations that include big cats in Schedule II of the Wildlife Act of 1974. This includes lions, cheetahs, tigers, pumas, and jaguars, placing them under legal control.

"The keeping of these big cats has been regulated under the law, following a gap of 70 years in legislation," Aurangzeb explained. "They can no longer be kept in private homes, and a ban has been imposed on displaying them on platforms like TikTok. Anyone found violating these regulations will face legal consequences."

Future of big cat ownership

The new regulations also set minimum standards for the housing of these animals, mandating that they be kept outside city limits. Owners will be given time to relocate their animals, with failure to comply resulting in legal action and potential FIRs.