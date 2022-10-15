Pet sees an animated dog on TV, its reaction will leave you in splits. Watch

Pets, whether dogs or cats, usually react to what they see on television. Many netizens share videos and stories of their pets responding to movie scenes or TV ads. The internet is filled with such content, and these clips of pets never fail to amuse us. Recently, a video of a bamboozled dog watching a movie on the TV has been doing rounds on the internet. In the clip, which was shared on Instagram by user @den_and_dex you can see the perplexed dog watching the movie in amazement.

In the short clip, the dog is standing in front of the TV and watching a scene where an animated dog enters a room and starts flying. When the pet sees this scene, it is unable to believe it. The dog vigorously wags its tale and barks at the screen while the owner of the dog is recording and giggling behind the camera.

Take a look at the dog reacting to the movie scene here:

Since this video was shared on the social media site, it has been viewed more than one lakh times and also has 9000 likes and several comments. Many internet users found his reaction adorable. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "So are you going to let him fly or not?" Another person wrote, "Awww, his tail." Someone even said, "Aww, this is the cutest. I hope that this dog gets to fly one day." What do you think of this video?