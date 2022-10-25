Philippine students make creative 'anti-cheating' headgear, internet in splits

Exam time is one of the most hectic times in a student's life. They are revising till the last minute, and the exam hall is generally tense and serious. But, in a twist of events, students at Bicol University College in Legazpi, Philippines, have turned their exam halls into a laughing riot. Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a lecturer at the college, instructed students to build simple "anti-cheating" hats out of paper, but the students came up with something entirely different. The university's mechanical engineering students decided to invent unique headwear that would prohibit them from looking at each other's papers and instead focus all attention on their own answer sheets.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz shared the photos of the students wearing headgear made with creative items. One student could be seen wearing a paper bag, another made a hat, and one even had a basket on his head. The lecturer, in his post, wrote, "Anti-cheating Hat Entry by 4B. MIDTERM EXAM CHRONICLES IN ENGINEERING. Day 2. So creative, nemen."

Take a look at the students who created anti-cheating headgear here:

Since this post was shared on Facebook, it has gained massive traction. The post has been liked by several people and also has a lot of shares. Many people thought that this was a funny concept. One person in the comments wrote, "If the head moves, it will be caught... Hahaha." Another person said, "Those are the future engineers, smart and creative ." A third person added, "Desperate times call for desperate measures." Many have also reacted using emojis.