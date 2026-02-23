Pic of desi students at Irish university's food bank queue sparks backlash: ‘Who gives them visas?’

On February 21, the Irish Times published a piece about how the University of Galway’s food bank is forced to turn away hundreds of students each week due to shortage of food. Accompanying the piece was a photograph that has since sparked a controversy online. A picture published by the Irish Times appears to show desi students lining up at the University of Galway's food bank

The reason? Well, the picture showed students lining up at the food bank, but the queue appeared to be made up predominantly of desi students.

The image has sparked a debate on why foreign students, presumably from privileged backgrounds, should avail of benefits that are meant to support the underprivileged.

The backlash The image was circulated widely on the social media platform X, where many accused Indian students of scamming the system. It is worth noting that the Irish Times article did not say anything to indicate that Indian students were responsible for the food bank running out of food.

There was also nothing to suggest that the queue was made up only of Indian students, but that did not stop the internet from forming their own conclusions.

(Also read: Indian-origin man in Canada explains how he takes ‘free’ food at food banks, faces backlash after video goes viral)

“The Irish Times published an article yesterday about Galway University turning away students from a food bank. 90%+ of them were Indian nationals on student visas. Why are Indians in Ireland if they cannot support themselves, or is it just a scam to save money,” read one post on X.