Picture of camouflaging leaf insect leaves people surprised. Seen it yet?

Nature is beautiful and mysterious. Both these aspects are often showcased through various images and videos shared online. Shares that show the enigmatic side of nature often leave people mesmerised and surprised. Just like this post shared on Twitter. It shows a picture of a leaf insect. There is a chance that the post will make your jaw drop.

The picture is shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. He shared the picture with a simple yet apt caption. “Camouflage level. Infinity. A leaf insect,” he tweeted. The picture shows the insect that looks exactly like a leaf. In fact, at first – or even second or third glance – it looks like an artwork created using a leaf.

Camouflage level. Infinity. A leaf insect. pic.twitter.com/sCgOdSdodO — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) June 1, 2022

The tweet has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This cannot be true,” wrote a Twitter user. “Some more,” posted another and shared a few more images.

“Camouflage pro max. Beauty of Mother Nature,” posted a fourth. “My goodness!!!!” expressed a third. “Saw it at a tree near our home. Moves slowly caught my attention while it was moving,” shared a sixth.

Many wrote about the amazing camouflaging capabilities of the creature. Just like this individual who wrote, “Really wonderful camouflaging.” This person also shared an incident related to leaf insects. “Isn't nature wondrous!! We have a neem tree whose branches extend into our balcony. One day I saw a neem leaf moving on its own. Turned out it was a neem leaf grass hopper. I couldn't believe my eyes.. if it were not for the antennae I would've never found out,” they shared.

Leaf insects, also known as walking leaf, are known for their striking leaflike appearance, reports the encyclopedia Britannica. They feed on plants and are usually found in densely vegetated areas.

