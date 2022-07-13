Picture of crab with human-like teeth is both fascinating and scary

A picture of a crab has created a frenzy online and left many baffled. Wondering why? The image shows the deep-sea creature with a set of human-like teeth. Shared on Instagram, the photograph of the decapod crustacean has also left people with thoughts.

Roman Fedortsov posted the picture on his Instagram page. He is a Norwegian trawlerman who often posts images of incredible – and at times creepy – sea creatures. Just like this picture of the crab that is both intriguing and strange.

Fedortsov posted a caption along with the picture in Russian. When translated it reads, “Crabs…All the same, there is something attractive and repulsive in them. Mother nature tried…”

Take a look at the image of the crab:

The post has been shared about seven days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated nearly 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to come up with different kinds of comments.

“Just a little dental work and the little fella will be just fine,” wrote an Instagram user. “Scary,” shared another. “Love those human teeth,” expressed a third. “Cute even…” commented a fourth.

