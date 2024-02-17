Pimpri-Chinchwad police shares the ‘prize’ they awarded to two men for their ‘stuntbaazi' on car
“Well done, sir,” wrote an X user while reacting to the "prize" given by Pimpri-Chinchwad police to the traffic violators.
Pimpri Chinchwad Police took to X to share a post showing the consequences of breaking traffic rules. They posted a video that shows two men performing a stunt on a car. The department also mentioned the “prize” that they gave to the people for their "stuntbaazi".
“1. on the left is a WhatsApp video we came across of two boys doing 'stuntbaazi' on telco road. 2. On the right is the 'prize' we gave them for their adventure sports,” the police wrote.
Also Read: 5 times people performed dangerous stunts and landed in trouble for them
In the next few lines, the department shared about the incident in Marathi. When translated into English, it reads, “A case has been registered under section 279, 336 IPC and section 184, 119, 177 MVA... and the vehicle has been impounded. Do not assume that you are immune from any consequences of such actions. Strict action will be taken as per applicable laws to discourage such stunts in public places”.
Take a look at this post by the police department:
The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 36,000 views. The post has further collected close to 500 views. The share prompted people to post varied comments.
Also Read: Couple falls from bike during stunt, Delhi Police shares video with this message
How did X users react to the post by the police department?
“Great,” wrote an X user. “Well done, sir,” added another. “Congrats sir! Commendable,” joined a third.