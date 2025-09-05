‘Plastic ka kuch nahi bigda’: Man finds intact jaljira packet from 1997 while fixing pipeline. Watch

A video shared on Instagram has surprised the internet after a man discovered a jaljira packet dating back to 1997. The clip, uploaded by user Devender Singh Bana, shows him unearthing the nearly three-decade-old packet while repairing a pipeline at his home. An Instagram video showed a 1997 jaljira packet found intact.(Instagram/devendersinghbana_naturelover)

What drew attention was the condition of the plastic wrapper. Despite being packed in March 1997, the packet appeared perfectly intact in the video. Singh, speaking in Hindi, can be heard saying, “Iss plastic ka kuch nahi bigda hai, aaj bhi ye packet jaisa ka taisa hi hai. So don’t use plastic, say no to plastic.”

Watch the clip here:

Online reactions

The unusual discovery quickly struck a chord with viewers, with the video garnering over two million views. Many expressed astonishment at the longevity of plastic, while others pointed to the urgent need for reducing its use in everyday life.

Social media users shared a mix of concern and disbelief. One wrote, “This is a stark reminder of how harmful plastic is for the environment and why we must stop using it.” Another remarked, “Seeing something from 1997 in perfect condition is both fascinating and terrifying.”

A third viewer suggested, “This clip should be shown in schools to make children aware of plastic pollution.” Another comment read, “It is hard to imagine this packet has survived almost thirty years without a scratch.”

Some chose humour to make their point. One joked, “This packet might still have more shelf life than today’s chips,” while another added, “Such videos prove why we should think twice before throwing plastic away carelessly.” A viewer summed it up with, “Humans may vanish one day, but plastic will still remain.”