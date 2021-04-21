IND USA
The image shows little elephant named Lapa.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
Playful baby elephant wins hearts with its ‘tiny trumpets’. Watch

“Fantastic, heartwarming,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:36 PM IST

There are some videos on the Internet which have the power to uplift your mood almost instantly. And, if you’re looking for such a video which will leave you with a smile, this clip shared on Twitter is what you need to see. Shared by Sheldrick Trust on their official account, the video captures a playful baby elephant named Lapa.

“Little Lapa is in a playful mood - sound on to hear his tiny trumpets! He is one of 38 calves born to orphans we have successfully rescued, reintegrated and returned to the wild,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

With more than 12,000 views, the video has now won people over. The share has also gathered over 2,100 likes – and counting. People couldn’t stop commenting how the video is both adorable and funny.

“You are the best. Thank you for you're doing, for saving and protecting these majestic animals. It is love, respect that you share. MERCI from France,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Fantastic, heartwarming,” said another. “Love watching the little ones run with their ears out!,” commented a third. “Elephants are so beautiful,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of little Lupa’s video?

cute twitter video

