PM Modi to Virat Kohli: Top 10 most followed Indians on Instagram in 2026
Here are the most popular Indian Instagram accounts in 2026, featuring PM Modi, Virat Kohli, and others.
Social media has become one of the biggest platforms for celebrities and public figures to connect with millions of fans instantly.
Among these platforms, Instagram continues to dominate, with actors, musicians, athletes, and political leaders using it to share updates from their personal and professional lives.
Ever wondered which Indian celebrities have the biggest fan following on Instagram in 2026?
From cricket icons to Bollywood stars and political leaders, several well-known personalities attract millions of followers who keep up with their posts, photos, and updates on the platform.
Here are India’s most followed Instagram accounts:
#1: Virat Kohli
Cricket star Virat Kohli holds the top spot with 275 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed Indian on the platform in 2026.
He also ranks 15th among the most followed accounts in the world. His posts regularly attract strong engagement from fans across the globe.
#2: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranks second with 100 million followers. His account often features updates about government activities, events, and moments from public life.
Recently, PM Modi became the first world leader and politician to cross the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram.
#3: Shraddha Kapoor
Actor Shraddha Kapoor takes the third position with 94.7 million followers, regularly posting glimpses of her films and everyday life.
#4: Priyanka Chopra
Close behind her is actor Priyanka Chopra, who ranks fourth with 94.3 million followers. She often shares updates about her films, projects, and personal life, including moments with her husband Nick Jonas.
#5: Alia Bhatt
Actor Alia Bhatt is fifth on the list with 86.7 million followers, often sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of her film projects and creative collaborations.
#6: Deepika Padukone
In sixth place is actor Deepika Padukone, who has 80.4 million followers and regularly shares updates from her films, personal life, and special moments with her husband Ranveer Singh and their daughter.
#7: Katrina Kaif
Deepika Padukone is followed closely by Katrina Kaif, who ranks seventh with 80.2 million followers, often sharing glimpses of her films and fashion.
#8: Neha Kakkar
Singer Neha Kakkar ranks eighth with 78 million followers, sharing music updates and life moments with her fans online.
#9: Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan comes ninth on the list with 72.5 million followers, keeping fans engaged with glimpses of his films and public appearances.
#10: Urvashi Rautela
Model and actress Urvashi Rautela rounds off the top ten list with 69.7 million followers, sharing updates from her films, modelling work, and personal life.
The list shows how celebrities from films, music, sports, and politics continue to dominate Instagram in India, attracting millions of followers who stay connected through the platform every day.
(Please note that follower counts reflect data available at the time of writing this report).