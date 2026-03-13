PM Modi to Virat Kohli: Top 10 most followed Indians on Instagram in 2026

Social media has become one of the biggest platforms for celebrities and public figures to connect with millions of fans instantly. PM Narendra Modi and cricketer Virat Kohli are among the top two most followed Indians on Instagram in 2026. (Instagram)

Among these platforms, Instagram continues to dominate, with actors, musicians, athletes, and political leaders using it to share updates from their personal and professional lives.

Ever wondered which Indian celebrities have the biggest fan following on Instagram in 2026?

From cricket icons to Bollywood stars and political leaders, several well-known personalities attract millions of followers who keep up with their posts, photos, and updates on the platform.

Here are India’s most followed Instagram accounts:

#1: Virat Kohli Cricket star Virat Kohli holds the top spot with 275 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed Indian on the platform in 2026.

He also ranks 15th among the most followed accounts in the world. His posts regularly attract strong engagement from fans across the globe.