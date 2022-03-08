Pooch sneaks into neighbour’s yard, gets scared of their dog. What happens next is heartwarming

The Internet is filled with various kinds of stories involving dogs encountering other pooches. Some of those tales are so wholesome that they leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Just like this video showcasing such an interaction between a dog and its neighbour’s Doberman.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video created a chatter after being shared again on an Instagram page. The video shows a dog sitting at a corner of a yard facing a fence. The clip then shows another dog, a Doberman, coming near the scared pooch and standing beside it for some time. The Doberman then approaches it slowly and even touches the other pooch with its head to comfort it. Texts inserts on the video adds context to it. “My neighbour’s dog snuck into our backyard. This is how he tried to hide from by Doberman. My dog was confused but assured the little guy he was okay.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared about five hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 2,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg... that was so sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “They be friends now!” posted another. “Aww,” expressed a third. “You have a good doggo!! That could’ve turned out very differently,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

