‘Pookie ban jao mera please’: Influencer asks random Indian men if they would marry him

Influencers often leverage their platform to conduct social experiments and pranks, aiming to entertain their audience and provoke thought. An addition to that list is Prannay Joshi, whose recent video went viral. He asked a few Indian men to marry him - and people’s reactions were diverse. From staring at him in disbelief to dodging his question with humour, they came up with varied answers. The image shows an influencer asking random Indian men to marry him. (Instagram/@prannayjoshi)

“Pookie ban jao mera please (Please be my pookie),” Joshi wrote as he shared his video. He also added several hashtags to his video, including #prank. Dressed in casuals and holding a red rose, he asks men to marry him in the clip.

The first person he encounters stares at him briefly before saying, “Hatt.” A few others react similarly, with some using profanities to answer his question.

One man, however, wins Joshi and viewers’ hearts by saying, “In my religion, marrying twice isn’t allowed." He eventually added, “I will never cheat on my wife.”

Take a look at the video here:

What did social media say?

“That loyal uncle,” posted an Instagram user. “Last dude for the win,” added another. A third expressed, “Scooty uncle is the real man. A fourth wrote, “Hatttt was personal.” Many reacted to the video using heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

Prannay Joshi shared over 700 posts on Instagram, ranging from conducting social experiments to posting lipsync videos. At the time of writing this article, he had over 1.8 lakh followers.

What are your thoughts on this influencer asking random Indian men to marry him? Did the video leave you amused? How would you react in such a situation?