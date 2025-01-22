Punjab cop lets off bride with cutest warning: ‘Muh meetha kara ke jaana’

When the car in which bride-to-be Aanchal Arora was travelling to her haldi venue was pulled up by traffic police, she fully expected a hefty fine. Instead, the cops noticed her dressed up for her pre-wedding ceremony, listened to her entreaties, and waived the challan - but with an unexpectedly ‘sweet’ condition. A Punjab cop is winning hearts for his 'sweet' way of handling a bride's request.(Instagram/@aanchal.19)

“Muh meetha kara ke jaana,” one of the Punjab Police officers quipped, invoking the popular Indian tradition of marking joyous occasions with sweets.

The video of Punjab cops showing their softer side is winning hearts on the internet.

Here’s what happened

On Saturday, Punjab-based fashion influencer Aanchal Arora shared a video of her encounter with ‘pookie’ Punjab cops on Instagram.

The video, filmed by someone sitting on the front seat, shows Aanchal in a yellow outfit - she was apparently on the way to her haldi ceremony when the car was pulled over for a traffic violation.

In the clip, the bride-to-be was seen greeting the police officers who pulled the car over with a smile and a “hello.” Then she began her pleading. “Meri haldi hai, jaan do (It’s my haldi ceremony, please let me go),” she told the cop, who evidently softened his stance at the sight of a happy bride-to-be.

As Aanchal’s co-passengers began to promise a box of laddoo to the cop, he raised one finger and said in a mock-threatening manner: “Muh meetha kara ke jaana.”

His condition drew appreciative chuckles from the occupants of the car as Aanchal promised he would get a “laddoo da dabba” on their way back. The car then drove off after showering “thank yous” on the cop and his companion, who noted that it was an auspicious day.

The Instagram video has gone viral with over 3 million views in a matter of days. In the comments section, dozens of people praised the cops for taking a lenient view of the situation.

“Beautiful video,” read one comment. “Pookie side of Punjab police,” another said.

Many commenters also joked that the cops would not have acted so nice if they had pulled up a group of boys instead of girls.