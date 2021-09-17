Posts on relatable ‘before and after Instagram’ Twitter trend leave people chuckling

Yet another day and yet another trend goes viral on Twitter. This time, the trend involves another popular social media platform – Instagram. It is the life ‘before and after Instagram’ trend. There is a chance that the relatable and hilarious posts under the trend will keep you entertained.

Under the trend, people are giving funny twists to different images to show how their lives have changed before and after Instagram. Netizens are now sharing tweets with a dash of humour and some brands have joined in too.

Tinder India says this is how the platform has impacted people's dating lives:

Before Instagram: waiting for them to message 24x7



After Instagram: sliding into their DMs 24x7 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) September 16, 2021

What would Zomato tweet about the trend? See for yourself and chances are you will find their post highly relatable:

Before Instagram:



*eats food*



After Instagram:



*waits for the friend to click pictures*



*waits for the friend to click pictures*



*waits for the friend to click pictures*



*tries to eat food*



"Yaar sahi nahi aayi ek aur lene de" — zomato (@zomato) September 16, 2021

Paytm shared a tweet with reference to another viral Twitter trend, Binod.

Before Instagram: Paytm



After Instagram: Binod — Paytm (@Paytm) September 16, 2021

Take a look at some other posts shared under the ‘before and after Instagram’ trend:

Before instagram : Ae meri haalat ka mazak mat bana...



After instagram : Ae meri haalat pe meme mat bana... — Mehnaz Mansoori مہناز (@mehnaz_20) September 17, 2021

Before instagram After instagram pic.twitter.com/0QGsouAy8X — Prathamesh randhave (@Humnaibatayenge) September 17, 2021

Before Instagram: Don't make fun of him bro!

After Instagram: Let's make a meme on him bruh! — Volatile Human (@volatilehuman) September 17, 2021

Before Instagram: "I think I am beautiful."



After Instagram: "Mai itni sundar hu mai kya karu? Kya karu? " — Harsh (@Harsh_humour) September 17, 2021

What would you share under this trend?