Home / Trending / Practising yoga with a cat around isn't easy, cute pet video shows why. Watch

Practising yoga with a cat around isn't easy, cute pet video shows why. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 25, 2022 09:55 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a cat ends up interrupting its human's yoga session.

The cat interrupts its human’s yoga session.&nbsp;(Instagram/@invisibleindia)
The cat interrupts its human’s yoga session. (Instagram/@invisibleindia)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who has pets or happen to know how much attention they like to have to themselves, this video might not come as a surprise to you. But if you are someone who isn’t aware of the kind of attention that these cute little balls of fur command from their humans, then this video will be absolutely amusing and hilarious to you. Frankly speaking, this video is going to be an adorable watch, no matter what. It opens to show how a woman can be seen practising yoga as part of her daily routine. But this is not all, as there is a cat who is involved in the process.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the woman who can be seen in this video and her name is Jessica. She has over 72,500 dedicated followers on her page and this particular video is about her adorable little cat who can be seen interrupting her yoga session in the cutest way ever. “Practicing yoga when you have a cat,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this cat video.

Watch it below:

Shared on September 13, this video has received almost 2,500 likes on it as of now.

“This is called cat yoga,” commented an Instagram user. “So lucky you are, you have such a cat,” posted another individual. “Our cat does the same,” narrated a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat yoga funny funny video viral video viral instagram + 5 more
cat yoga funny funny video viral video viral instagram + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out