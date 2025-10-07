Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Prince Harry's female 'stalker' was found hiding in hotel just 20 minutes before his arrival

BySanya Jain
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 05:46 am IST

A woman described as Prince Harry’s “stalker” was found hiding in a hotel toilet just 20 minutes before the duke arrived for a charity event in London.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 8, 2025. (AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards in London on September 8, 2025. (AFP)

Security discovered her in the ladies’ restroom at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, West London, ahead of the WellChild Awards on September 8, The Sun reported.

Witnesses said she was mumbling “odd comments” about Harry. The woman was evicted moments before Harry’s arrival and was later seen standing near his car.

Police and sniffer dogs had already completed a security sweep before she was found.

A ‘known’ stalker

Two days later, Harry’s staff reportedly had to “body block” the same woman as he left Imperial College’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies in West London.

A source said: “There was no police presence or close protection. It was left to two staffers from his office to intervene. This time they got lucky.”

The woman, who is believed to have mental health issues, is on a list of “fixated individuals” known to Harry’s private security team. She had also followed Harry and Meghan during their visit to Nigeria in May last year.

The incidents occurred during the four-day trip Harry took to the UK last month, once at a charity awards event and also when he visited the Centre for Injury Studies (CIS), part of Imperial College London.

Prince Harry’s security challenge

Harry lost his legal challenge for automatic police protection in the UK after stepping back as a working royal in early 2020, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

In January that year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to “step back” from senior royal duties and work towards becoming financially independent. The move — often referred to as “Megxit” — followed months of reported tension with the royal household and intense media scrutiny of the couple.

