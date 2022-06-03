Prince Louis steals the show during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations began in London on June 2 amid great fanfare. However, it is Prince Louis, the youngest son of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—Prince William and his wife Kate, who stole the show. The four-year-old acted just like any child his age as he made faces and held his ears during a ceremonial fly-past as military aircraft thundered overhead.

Prince Louis is Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson and fifth in line to the British throne. Netizens on Twitter termed Prince Louis antics a mood. He earlier in the day joined his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, and brother Prince George, aged eight, in an eventful ride down The Mall in a horse-drawn carriage along with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. Prince Louis waved animatedly at the bystanders from the carriageway and at one point was told off by his sister Princess Charlotte according to an article in the Daily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.(REUTERS)

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP)

The official Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted a few photos from the event and wrote in the caption, “Joining Her Majesty The Queen and other members of The @RoyalFamily to watch a very special flypast for the start of the #PlatinumJubilee.”

Joining Her Majesty The Queen and other members of The @RoyalFamily to watch a very special flypast for the start of the #PlatinumJubilee ✈️ 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/V6yJm18OUd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis was also seen having a chat with the Queen.

June 2 was the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee festivities. The events over a long holiday weekend in the UK are meant to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as a monarch.