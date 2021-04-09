Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dies aged 99. People tweet tributes

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, said Buckingham Palace on April 9. They also shared a post on Instagram.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” Buckingham Palace wrote along with an image of Prince Philip.

Different social media platforms, especially Twitter, are flooded with tributes mourning his death. The words “Prince Philip” are also trending on Twitter as people are sharing different posts using his name.

Football Club Manchester United took to Twitter and wrote “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggm pic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021

Here’s what some others shared:

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died. He served as prince consort for over seven decades. He was also a veteran who fought in the Royal Navy and was in Tokyo Bay as the Japanese surrendered in 1945. pic.twitter.com/eT1TcMfelX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2021

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know” - Queen Elizabeth on Prince Philip❤️

Sending all my love to HM right now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kBlY2KUML7 — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) April 9, 2021

1961 :: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip In Delhi



( Hulton Archive/Getty Images ) pic.twitter.com/w8viJxQBoh — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 9, 2021

Saddened to hear of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Thankful to God for his faith and life of dedicated service. Husband to Queen Elizabeth for over 73 years - father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Deepest sympathy for the Queen.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory. — Nicky Gumbel (@nickygumbel) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip got married to Elizabeth II in 1947.