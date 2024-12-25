Punjab serial killer wrote 'dhokebaaz' on victim's back, killed 11 in 18 months

Punjab Police on Monday arrested a man who is accused of killing 11 people over a period of 18 months. The man was identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi of Chaura village in Hoshiarpur district. During interrogation, 31-year-old Ram Saroop revealed he is a “serial killer” who has murdered 11 men. Serial killer Ram Saroop was arrested on December 23(X/@RupnagarPolice)

Saroop’s victims were primarily men whom he killed after offering them lifts or engaging his sexual acts. He strangled the victims in some cases, or used bricks to bludgeon them to death in others.

“Wrote dhokebaaz”

The motives behind the murders were usually altercations or the victim’s refusal to pay money. A report in India TV states that Saroop would often offer lifts to men, then rob and kill them if they resisted.

In one case, the serial killer even wrote “dhokebaaz” (cheater) on the back of one of his victims. The victim was identified as a former soldier who was working as a security guard in Punjab.

"In most cases, Saroop reportedly strangled his victims with a piece of cloth, though in some instances, victims died from head injuries caused by blunt objects like bricks," said SP Navneet Singh Mahal.

"The accused, who was married with three children, was abandoned by his family due to his homosexuality around two years ago. His medical examination will be conducted to clarify doubts if he was infected with HIV," the SP said.

How Punjab serial killer was arrested

Ram Saroop was initially arrested in connection with a murder case in Kirtarpur Sahib. During interrogation, he confessed to killing 10 other people. The murders took place in Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur in the last 18 months.

One of his victims was Maninder Singh of Kartarpur Sahib, a 37-year-old who used to serve tea and water at Modra toll plaza. He was murdered on August 18.

Five cases have been confirmed so far, while police is still investigating the other murders.