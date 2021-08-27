Puppies team up to defeat dad doggo in tug of war. Watch

Some videos make one gush and some leave one with a happy feeling. This Reddit video is here to do both. The clip shows a dad doggo and his puppies playing tug of war. The video is bound to leave you saying ‘aww’ many times.

“Teamwork to defeat dad, let’s do this,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the camera panning out to show one end of the rope being pulled by the dad. As the clip goes on, the smaller puppies can be seen pulling the other end.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some four hours ago, the video has garnered over 1,600 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable video left many gushing. While some wrote how the puppies were too adorable, others expressed how cute the playtime video was.

“Anchor pup is doing all the work, other pups need to pick up some slack. All good dogs though,” wrote a Reddit user. “Dad strength!” pointed another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” said a third.

“Aww thank you for sharing this,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

