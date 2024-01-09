Python hangs from a tree trying desperately to pull its prey. Watch

A goosebump-inducing scene involving a snake and its prey was captured on camera. A video shared on social media shows the snake hanging from a tree while holding onto a possum. Instagram user Stuart McKenzie posted the clip along with a detailed description of the incident. The image shows a python hanging from a tree with a possum in its mouth. (Instagram/@sunshinecoastsnakecatchers)

“This is insane. A Carpet Python near Stu's house is hanging from a tree, fully stretched out and holding onto a possum by the end of its nose. The snake ended up hanging onto the possum for 12 hours! Crazy!” reads the caption of the video.

What happened next?

The Instagram user also shared what happened after the snake kept maintaining its position for nearly 12 hours. “The snake wasn't able to release the possum due to the weight and downward force on its teeth. Anyway, that was my theory. It makes sense considering they have been hanging like that for 12 hours,” he shared.

“I ended up using a pool scoop to take the weight of the possum and help the snake lift it up into the tree. However, as soon as I took the weight of the possum with the pool scoop the snake wiggled its head off the possum and dropped it. The snake looked very relieved. Weird but fascinating situation,” he added.

The video opens to show a snake hanging by its tail from a huge tree while holding a possum in its mouth. Throughout the video, the reptile tries to pull up its body back into the tree while holding the marsupial.

Take a look at this hair-raising snake video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 3.8 lakh views. The share has further collected nearly 10,000 likes. The post prompted people to share varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Bit off more than he could chew,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’ll be frustrating both ways for the snake if it’s hungry but can’t let it go either,” added another. “Well done Stu for helping the snake, poor thing must have been in agony,” praised a third. “That is phenomenal footage!,” expressed a fourth.