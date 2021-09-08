Quick actions of sanitation worker save kid’s life. Watch viral video

A video of a sanitation worker saving the life of a kid has now gone viral online. The video has amazed people and prompted them to share appreciative comments about the man's gesture. There is a possibility that the clip will make you want to applaud the man too.

“If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

If you’ve already seen a sanitation worker save a little boy’s life today just keep on scrolling… pic.twitter.com/lVG44aSnco — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 5, 2021

The video, since being shared has gathered over 1.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“WOW. Thank you sir for saving this precious child.” wrote a Twitter user. “I spent 30+ years in the solid waste business and know of many instances when someone on the crew or a lone driver saved a life. Sanitation workers so often don’t get the respect they deserve but some of the finest people I know do these tough jobs” shared another. “Not all Super Heroes fly, some ride on the back of sanitation trucks,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

