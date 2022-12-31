R. Madhavan says it's time to 'learn from his son.' Here's why

Time and again R. Madhavan has proved to be a proud father of his son Vedaant Madhavan. He often shares his child's achievements with the world. Not only that, but he has also earlier expressed that Vedaant is a true inspiration for him. Recently, the actor shared another one of his son's videos where he said that it was time to learn from his son.

In the post that was shared a few hours back, you can see Vedaant Madhav doing pull-ups on a bar. He also has a set of weights tied around his waist. The actor in the caption wrote, "Will do this for real one day soon too. Enough of doing this in my dreams, time to learn from the son."

Take a look at the post below:

Since this video was uploaded, it has been liked by 93,000 people and has had several reactions.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Super proud. And I am still happy to see you guys parenting him differently, which many of them lack understanding of the needs and helping them reach their goal. God bless you all." Another person wrote, "MAD strength." A third person added, "Keep inspiring others mighty champion. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON